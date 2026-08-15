REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new ordinance that would allow residents to grow vegetable gardens in their front yards passed its first hearing in Redford Township. The proposal came after a resident was cited last year for doing exactly that.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report below:

Redford Township considers allowing vegetable gardens to grow in residential front yards

Ryan Bednarski, 34, moved his vegetable garden to the front yard of his mother's house in Redford Township because of limited sunlight in the backyard.

"I would garden in the back, and then I moved to the front yard because I don't have a lot of sun in the backyard," Bednarski said.

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Within weeks, the family received a citation for violating a township ordinance prohibiting vegetable gardens in front yards. Bednarski said the current rules are overly restrictive.

"It doesn't even say you can have grass. It doesn't even allow for flowers. It's just decorative fencing, trees, shrubs and lighting," Bednarski said.

After receiving the citation, Bednarski collected signatures and petitioned township trustees to change the ordinance.

Across the street, neighbor Richard Fling won the 2025 Redford Township Best Yard Award — a yard that includes wildflowers, a small pond and a vegetable garden. The key distinction: Fling's garden is technically located in his backyard, even though it runs along the sidewalk.

"Everything is in my backyard. It's not in the front yard as a obstruction," Fling said.

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The proposed ordinance, which Bednarski helped create, passed its first hearing by a vote of 4 to 3. It would add 4-foot height restrictions, require raised beds and mandate a minimum of 10 feet of clear vision from driveways and sidewalks.

Redford Township Supervisor Pat McRae voted in favor of moving the ordinance forward.

"I think we're always looking for opportunities to try some things to make the township better for everybody," McRae said.

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McRae acknowledged the need for clear boundaries around any new rules.

"You have to make sure that it's enforceable and it's not out of control," McRae said.

Lindsaya VanDeusen is also advocating for more front yard vegetable gardens. She said concerns about neighborhood appearance are driving opposition to the proposal.

"There's a lot of pushback because people are worried about blight," VanDeusen said.

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VanDeusen sees the change as an opportunity for the community.

"I wholeheartedly believe that we are primed to be the doorway to the city and the city's beautiful. So, let's make it even more incredible with gardens," VanDeusen said.

Bednarski does not expect the change to dramatically alter the look of the township if the ordinance passes.

"I don't think there's going to be a rush to do it. I think people that already just have grass will continue to have grass. I think there's going to be maybe a handful of people that this applies to that really want to do it," Bednarski said.

The second hearing on the proposed ordinance is set for Aug. 25, 2026.

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