River Rouge splash pad repairs under way after long closure

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Repairs are underway at the River Rouge splash pad after a burst pipe kept the popular summer attraction closed since 2024.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

RIver Rouge Splash Park! getting revamped

A spokesperson for River Rouge said crews are currently in the process of demolishing the splash pad. While officials know there is damage to some of the pipes, they are not sure of the full extent of the damage right now.

The River Rouge mayor recently called a special meeting to approve funding for the repairs, though the total cost remains unknown.

The city decided not to open the splash park last summer after the pipe burst. I spoke with a local family back in July about their frustrations with the lack of communication from the city regarding the closure.

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River Rouge Splash Park remains closed during summer heat

In addition to the repairs, the splash pad and the entirety of Memorial Park are getting upgrades. Community members will soon see a new basketball court, pickleball court, gazebo, and new fencing.

There is no exact timeline yet for the completion of the splash park or Memorial Park, but the spokesperson said the hope is that the work will be done in time for summer.

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