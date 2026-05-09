Romulus police searching for hit-and-run driver who critically injured bicyclist

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Romulus are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist, leaving the victim with critical injuries before taking off from the scene Friday evening.

The bicyclist, a 55-year-old Romulus resident, was hit by the vehicle round 6:35 p.m. on Wickham Road near Merriman Road, police said. The driver continued going southbound on Wickham.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries that police say are critical.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark gray 2025 Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate 4019AFT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.