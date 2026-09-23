Roundabouts are coming to Wayne County communities: Here's what drivers need to know

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County communities are preparing to add more roundabouts to their roads, with Canton Township leading the way and a regional plan identifying additional intersections across the area where the traffic circles could reduce crashes.

Watch the full story from 7 News Detroit Traffic Reporter Ali Hoxie in the video below

Roundabouts in Wayne County

Canton Township will build a roundabout in 2027 at Sheldon and Palmer roads, replacing a four-way stop that neighbors say backs up significantly during rush hour. A second roundabout is planned for 2029 at the intersection of Ridge, Saltz, and Denton roads.

The county itself has no roundabouts planned, but the "Safe Streets for All: Unified Action Plan" identifies intersections in the city of Wayne, Westland, Inkster and Garden City as potential roundabout locations.

Corey Whitlock, who lives near Sheldon and Palmer, said the current intersection can be a challenge.

"Depending on the time of day, the traffic coming through that intersection is, it can be a beast," Whitlock said.

Neighbor Alison Hutton said she believes the change will help ease congestion.

"I think it will calm down that area. It goes so far back, it winds up to Michigan (Avenue)," Hutton said.

Janesse Whitlock, who also lives near the intersection, said she supports the idea but has some concerns about the transition.

"I think it's a great idea. Anything will help. I'm a little concerned it might take a while for people to figure that out, because the four way stop seems difficult for people to figure out when it is their turn to go," Janesse Whitlock said.

Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said driver behavior at the current intersection is part of what prompted the change.

"I have seen people blow through that intersection because they don't know what to do, or just to try to beat the car next to them," Graham-Hudak said.

Canton Township Engineering Services Manager Charles Larocque said the decision to add roundabouts was data-driven.

"I think we want the public to understand that this wasn't an intersection we approached with saying we want to put a roundabout here, we did do the homework," Larocque said.

That data includes figures from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, known as SEMCOG, which found that replacing a signalized intersection with a roundabout results in a 78% reduction in fatal and injury crashes.

Larocque said the design of roundabouts eliminates some of the most dangerous types of collisions.

"A roundabout is going to eliminate head-on collisions, it is going to eliminate T-bone collisions, it is going to eliminate left turn conflicts," Larocque said.

Wayne County saw its first roundabout just a few years ago. One existing roundabout in Northville at 7 Mile Road, Sheldon Road and Center Street, gives a preview of what drivers in Canton and other communities can expect. David Long, who lives just north of that roundabout, said he personally appreciates the traffic flow but has noticed confusion among some drivers.

"It can be a little confusing because they've got two exits — one for the main road as you come down towards S. Center Street, and they kind of merge. Not everybody knows which lane they should be in," Long said.

Long said the confusion has led to close calls.

"So there have been a few near-misses," he said.

Northville resident Steve Fields said familiarity is key to making roundabouts work.

"I think once they learn how a roundabout works, I think it works really well," Fields said.

When asked whether more driver education is needed, Fields said time is the most important factor.

"I think it takes time — time for people to really understand how these things work," Fields said.

Roundabouts are already common in neighboring counties. Oakland County has 45 roundabouts — the most of any county in Michigan — with two more planned for construction next year. Macomb County has 15 roundabouts, with discussions underway about adding two more.

If you have a question about any current or upcoming construction, email ali.hoxie@wxyz.com.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

