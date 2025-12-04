GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Schaap Center in Grosse Pointe Park has encountered another construction setback, forcing the cancellation of 11 holiday performances and leaving thousands of ticket holders disappointed.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Schaap Center opening delayed, canceling holiday shows in Grosse Pointe Park

The theater and art gallery were scheduled to open this week, but new construction delays have pushed the grand opening further into the future. The delays have significantly impacted the Grosse Pointe Theatre's production of their holiday shows, specifically Irving Berlin's "White Christmas."

The Grosse Pointe Theatre is now refunding over 3,000 tickets they sold for the canceled performances. In a statement, the theater said:

It is with great disappointment that Grosse Pointe Theatre announces the cancellation of all 11 performances of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas this holiday season. Due to significant construction challenges at the Schaap Center, and unforeseen obstacles at our new performance home, Paul Schaap informed GPT on December 1st that delays will prevent us from moving forward with the production. We are heartbroken to not be able to bring this beautiful production to our audiences at this time.



Our GPT theatre community is important to us, and we appreciate your understanding at this time. Your interest and support of our group are greatly appreciated, and all tickets will be refunded to ticket purchasers.

Nick Sizeland, Grosse Pointe Park City Manager, acknowledged the construction challenges facing the project.

"As with most projects, there are construction delays," Sizeland said.

WXYZ-TV

City officials are working closely with the Schaap Center to ensure all requirements are met before opening.

"We've been on site. We have building inspectors that are out there almost every day and letting the Schaap Center know our requirements, and they're working collaboratively with our public safety department, our city engineer is making sure everything is up to code," Sizeland said.

Community members expressed disappointment but remain optimistic about the project's future.

Brian Satterfield, a Grosse Pointe resident who had tickets to one of the performances, said he understands the frustration of those involved in the production.

"I know some people, some folks involved with the theatre, and a lot of great people involved in it, and they're very disappointed after all the hard work they put into getting it ready for that great set and a great show," Satterfield said.

WXYZ-TV

However, he remains confident in the project's eventual success.

"I am confident that they'll figure it out and they'll be back on target," Satterfield said.

Susan, another Grosse Pointe resident, echoed the sentiment of disappointment for those who invested time and effort into the performance.

"It's very disappointing, and I feel sorry for all of those who put in the hard work," Susan said. "I don't know all the ins and outs about it, but it's very unfortunate."

WXYZ-TV

Representatives from the Schaap Center were not available for on-camera interviews but indicated they are looking forward to opening. A future opening date has not yet been announced.

—————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

