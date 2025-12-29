METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — Snow-clogged runways at Detroit Metro Airport on Monday forced the FAA to issue a ground stop and then a ground delay as a powerful bomb cyclone settled over southeast Michigan. High winds and heavy snow wreaked havoc on air travel, with delays and cancellations stacking up early Monday morning.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Snow storm grounds flights at Detroit Metro Airport as bomb cyclone hits Michigan

Ground crews worked around the clock to maintain runways and taxiways, but the snow continued fueling problems for travelers.

"My flight has been cancelled. They couldn't get the plane out of Traverse City," James Blohm said.

WXYZ-TV

Some passengers received advance notice of delays.

"Luckily, we got the text that it was delayed before we left the house," Rana Roumayah said.

WXYZ-TV

For many travelers, the disruptions meant frustrating waits at the airport.

"Honestly, it's frustrating any time you have to wait, and waiting is just the name of the game for days like today," Tom Anthony said.

WXYZ-TV

Dr. Letha Powell and her family were headed to Disneyland in California, but had to put their plans on hold after receiving multiple updates about their flight.

"Got the delay this morning. Then, on our way here, we got another message saying that the flight was cancelled," Powell said.

WXYZ-TV

Despite the setback, Powell remained optimistic about the situation.

"Everything God does is for a reason, so we just have to be patient. We got in line. We did get a flight that is scheduled to leave tomorrow morning," Powell said.

Some passengers found silver linings in their cancelled flights.

"I was kind of relieved to be able to sleep in today because I got rebooked immediately to a later flight," Peyton Tully said.

WXYZ-TV

Travel expert Julian Kheel advised passengers to take proactive steps when facing flight disruptions.

"When it comes to travel disruptions, I always say be proactive. Don't wait for the airline," Kheel said.

WXYZ-TV

Kheel recommended passengers reach out to airlines before being contacted and to look for backup flights on other carriers.

"The first is to be proactive. Make sure you reach out before the airline reaches out to you. The second is to look for backup flights and book them even if they're on other airlines. This is a great time to use your frequent flyer miles that may have been sitting unused," Kheel said.

Some passengers decided to cancel their trips entirely if they couldn't secure alternative flights.

"I am staying back in Michigan now. I was going to New Orleans for 5 days. I have cancelled my reservation at Marriott," Blohm said.

Others remained hopeful about their travel plans.

"Hopefully we get there tomorrow, and if not, I guess whatever is meant to be is meant to be," Christopher Everly said.

WXYZ-TV

A spokesperson for Detroit Metro Airport said ground crews have been monitoring weather conditions and working continuously to maintain safe runway and taxiway conditions during the storm.

——————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

