Sources: Multiple people shot at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sources are confirming to 7 News Detroit that multiple people have been shot at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn.

Watch our breaking news coverage:

Sources say multiple people shot at Fairlane Mall in Dearborn

Dearborn Police and Michigan State Police are on the scene. The mall has been evacuated.

Witnesses are telling 7 News Detroit that the shooting happened on a lower level at the mall. One person also told 7 News Detroit that the shooting followed a fight between two men.

Cameras captured at least one person being loaded into an ambulance. The nature of that person's injuries isn't known.

Dearborn Police issued the following statement on Facebook:

Police Activity at Fairlane Town Center



Dearborn Police officers are currently on the scene investigating a shooting at Fairlane Town Center.



This is an active and ongoing investigation. We are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area while officers secure the scene and investigators conduct their work.



Additional information will be released as it becomes available.



We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation.



Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.