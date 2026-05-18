Southgate police find family of child found wandering this afternoon

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southgate police say they have found the family of a child who was found wandering Monday afternoon. The circumstances under which they were located were not released.

Police say the boy, who is believed to be between 2 and 4 years old, was found in the area of Fort Street and Netherwood at around 4:15 p.m. They were not able to communicate with him at the time the alert was posted.

Officers canvassed the area and were unable to find anyone who knew the child. They had also not received any missing persons reports matching the child's description.

The child was cared for by the Southgate Police Department, and Child Protective Services has been notified.