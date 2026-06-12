Southgate senior receives replacement birthday letter from Obama after losing it in fire

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 92-year-old Southgate woman lost nearly everything in a devastating apartment fire last October — including a treasured letter from former President Barack Obama sent on her 80th birthday. Now, thanks to a state lawmaker, she has it back.

Carrie Turner was among the dozens of seniors displaced when the American House in Southgate was engulfed in flames. Officials say the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Southgate senior gets replacement Obama letter after fire

"They rushed us out of the building and we were outside. It was really cold that night," Turner said.

Turner escaped with only the clothes on her back.

"I lost everything but thankfully, I didn't lose my life," Turner said.

WXYZ

Among the irreplaceable items lost were photo albums, a Bible that belonged to her late son and the letter from Obama.

"I didn't think I could get it back," Turner said.

Watch our previous coverage after the fire below:

Southgate senior complex fire under investigation, residents recount the rescue

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri and his staff learned about the letter while helping residents in the aftermath of the fire. Camilleri decided to reach out to the former president's office.

"I wanted to see if we could do anything about it and so, I've never met President Obama, but we figured it might not hurt to have a letter from a state senator requesting a copy," Camilleri said.

WXYZ

Turner's daughter, Jacquelyn Williams, described just how meaningful the original letter had been to her mother.

"Just getting that correspondence from the White House, from both the former president and first lady, both signed it, pictures of them both, it was special," Williams said.

WXYZ

Months after Camilleri's staff contacted Obama's office, a package arrived. Inside was a replacement of the original letter, along with a new message celebrating Turner's 90th birthday.

For Turner and Williams, the letters cannot replace everything lost in the fire. But they represent something the family has been rebuilding ever since — hope.

WXYZ

"Being able to get something that has been destroyed, that you think is irreplaceable, is just amazing," Williams said.

Turner moved into a new apartment last week and says she is excited to hang the letters on the wall. She did notice one small detail, however — the letters address her as "Ms." rather than "Mrs."

"It's really nice. The only thing I don't like about it, they have Ms. I'm Mrs.," Turner said.

When asked about the distinction, Turner was clear.

"Uh huh. I was married," Turner said.

Despite that minor detail, Turner says the letters are still a gift she never expected to receive — a piece of her past, returned at a time when she is finally looking toward the future.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

