Spring break travelers face long TSA lines as partial government shutdown cuts airport staffing

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — Some travelers heading out for spring break are waiting in security screening lines for hours at airports across the country as a partial government shutdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security continues to impact TSA staffing.

TSA workers have been working without a paycheck since the partial government shutdown began on February 14th, 2026.

The Transportation Security Administration says its agents are about to miss paychecks, and some are not showing up for work. The TSA told me travelers at some major U.S. airports are waiting in security lines of up to nearly 3 hours, causing missed flights and significant delays during peak travel times.

At Detroit Metro Airport, however, a spokesperson says TSA operations are currently running normally.

I checked in at Detroit Metro Airport to see how security lines were moving and what travelers are up against.

Kristin Whitfield, who is traveling to Orlando with her mother and her son Hunter, said she had seen warnings online before heading to the airport.

"I saw some posts online where they're like warning watch out for you know all these three-hour waits," Whitfield said.

Whitfield said she did her homework before leaving for the airport.

"I tried to do some research on it and was like, we're fine, we can come at our normal time," Whitfield said.

Justin Cessante and his family are headed to Florida. They arrived much earlier than usual after seeing reports of long security lines at other airports across the country. Despite their concerns, they were relieved to find the lines short.

"I was surprised to see the lines so short," Cessante said.

Cessante said the extra time he built into his trip turned out to be a precaution worth taking.

"A little early, probably a half hour to 45 minutes earlier than we typically do," Cessante said.

He added that the experience at Detroit Metro went smoothly from start to finish.

"We will see how it is getting back, but getting here today was pretty smooth, even driving to the airport, and now getting here to security, it seems pretty efficient," Cessante said.

Travel expert Lauren Gumport with Faye Travel recommends getting to the airport earlier than normal and considering travel insurance.

"Travel insurance can help cover many unexpected events that cause delays, cancellations, and missed flights," Gumport said.

Whitfield said she is hoping for a smooth return trip as well.

"We have a 6 am flight, so hopefully, nobody wants to get up that early, but yeah, it could be bad, but we will be prepared either way," Whitfield said.

Another traveler, Johnny Shecker, who is headed to West Palm Beach, said he also expected worse conditions at the airport.

"I honestly thought it was going to be a lot busier," Shecker said.

