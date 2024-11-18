Success with therapy dogs has Redford Union Schools bringing on 6 more

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Redford Union Schools have had a therapy dog in the district for about two years. After having such a positive impact on the students, they've decided to add not one or two more pups... but six more!

The studies show there's more to it than just being an animal lover. Just by petting a dog:



students can decrease feelings of stress and cortisol levels by about 75%

Improve emotional regulation, especially for students with ADHD and other emotional challenges

Encourage social interaction among students who may be shy or socially withdrawn

Increase focus and attention among students with attention-related issues by resetting their mental focus

Promote empathy and responsibility

Support for students with autism, learning disabilities, or emotional disorders by creating a sense of safety and predictability

"It gives you a reset when they walk in, you may have a stressful day or a lot going on at home I think it really is a reset when I see them," said Sophomore Arieona Ireson.

And it isn't just for the students. One student told me she could see it improve teacher's moods, too.

"Not only does it help us, it helps the teachers too. When they come into the classroom the teachers, their mood will just get better and it's beneficial to me too because then I don't have to learn for a second," said Cheyenne Toben, a sophomore at Redford High School.