Sycamore Tree Bakery brings hope and community to Livonia residents

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new bakery in Livonia is serving up more than just fresh pastries and warm coffee — it's delivering hope, community connection, and the fulfillment of an American dream years in the making.

Sycamore Tree Bakery & Cafe recently opened its doors, but the story behind it began when founder Fadi Khoza and his wife fled Syria during the civil war, leaving everything behind to start over in Michigan.

"We came from our home country when the civil war started in Syria," Khoza said.

After years of hard work and rebuilding their lives from scratch, Khoza never let go of one dream: owning his own business.

"This is my dream, like small business. I do it myself. I expend or express the hospitality I know to the people with a small operation - family business," Khoza said.

The bakery's name draws inspiration from a biblical story of transformation — the tale of Zacchaeus, a tax collector who climbed a sycamore tree to see Jesus. For Khoza, it represents redemption and second chances.

"It's very inspiring… Especially for outcast people, which is you are not being accepted in your community for some reason, and you've been already accepted, and you've been also changed 180 degrees," Khoza said.

The bakery emphasizes community support by working with local distributors, ensuring every purchase helps multiple small businesses in the area.

"These people locally, they work hard. They want, you need to support them, you know, and I feel this is the time again to go back to the locals," Khoza said.

For Khoza, the bakery represents more than a business venture — it's about creating a legacy for his children and proving that dreams can come true with perseverance.

"I want to do something to prove my kids and give my kids a legacy and to show them that we can also be able to do something again," Khoza said.

Customers are already embracing the cozy atmosphere and welcoming environment. Local resident Bella said she wanted to support the small business in her neighborhood, while customer Vanessa noted the warm, welcoming feeling upon entering.

"It's very cozy, like you walk in and you feel like you're welcome here, you know," Vanessa said.

Customer Carrie praised the bakery's wood and green decor, calling it especially cozy on cold winter days.

The bakery offers fresh croissants, warm beverages, and other baked goods in a space designed to feel like home — proving that dreams don't have an expiration date.

