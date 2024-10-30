Taylor police investigating home invasion involving suspect posing as salesman

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Taylor Police are looking for three men who they say were a part of a home invasion that happened on Munson and Bailey Avenues.

Detective Lieutenant Frank Canning walked us through what happened.

“Elderly gentleman that was home alone was in his basement watching television when he heard a noise, a voice, he looked up the stairs and there was a gentleman standing at the backdoor that led to the basement,” said Lt. Canning.

Canning says the suspect told the homeowner that he was a salesman for the product Flex Seal.

The homeowner then told the suspect to leave and proceeded to chase the suspect out of his home.

“Chased the guy outside, there were two others outside,” said Lt. Canning.

When the homeowner got outside, he tried to take pictures of the suspect and that’s when he was assaulted.

“They knocked him down, and took his camera jumped in the car, and backed up the street,” said Ronald Hosmer.

Ronald Hosmer and his wife, Pam Hosmer, live across the street from where the home invasion happened.

Ronald Hosmer not only saw his neighbor get assaulted but he even spoke with one of the suspects before the home invasion happened.

The suspect approached Ronald Hosmer and told him he could do some work to the outside of his house.

“I told them how much would the job cost and I couldn’t get an answer out of him,” Ronald Hosmer added. “He didn’t get anywhere with me so he tried my neighbor.”

Thankfully, the homeowner who was assaulted will be okay but the entire situation has shaken up the people who live in the neighborhood.

“This doesn’t happen around here like that,” said Pam Hosmer. “This is pretty quiet.”

Back to the search for the suspects, police say the men drove off in a blue Chevy Equinox.

“Odds are they’re going to resurface in some other neighborhood so just be cautious that this is going on,” said Lt. Canning.

If you have info that can help Taylor police catch the suspect, make sure you contact them at 734-287-6611 ext. 2027.