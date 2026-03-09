Teen killed in ATV crash two days after his 15th birthday; father recalls final safety warning

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — James Dylan Burkett loved to fish, ride all-terrain vehicles and was — by his father's account — head over heels for his girlfriend. Two days after he turned 15, he was dead.

Dylan, as he was known to family and friends, died Sunday after a crash at 6 Mile Road and Kinloch Street in Redford Township. Police say he was stopped on 6 Mile when a driver rear-ended him.

His father, James Burkett, spoke with me in the aftermath of the crash, describing a conversation he had with his son just before Dylan left for his final ride.

"I got on him real big and bad cause I make him wear his helmet and he doesn't like to wear his helmet because he always has his headphones on and he can't wear his headphones with his helmet," Burkett said. "He got mad at me, got into an argument. A few minutes later, I went in there and told him 'son, the only reason I tell you this is because I love you and I don't want you to get hurt.'"

Police say Dylan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Burkett says Dylan left to ride while he dozed off. About 30 minutes later, the crash occurred.

"And then I ran up. I thought he was hurt. I was walking, screaming 'where's my son? Where's my son?' And someone come to me (and asked) 'are you the dad?' And by the time I turned around, seen him," Burkett said.

Under Michigan state law, it is illegal to drive an ATV on roads, streets or highways. Operators who are 15 years old are allowed to cross a street or highway only if under the direct visual supervision of an adult. Dylan was not under such supervision at the time of the crash.

Dylan is remembered as a rough-and-tumble kid from south Georgia who helped care for his dying grandfather, loved to fish and ride ATVs, and was devoted to his girlfriend.

"She would write him a note. He'd come home all happy and show my wife, look, oh, look, you know, look what she wrote me, you know, she really love me. She really love me. She really, she really," Burkett said, breaking down in tears.

The crash happened just two days after Dylan's 15th birthday.

"It's the worst parent's dream. It ain't right," Burkett said.

Now, Burkett is urging other parents to keep a close eye on their children as he grieves the loss of his own son.

"I love him, man. I'll always love him. And this ain't real. I mean, I feel like I'm gonna wake up in that chair any minute, you know, and he's gonna be right there and everybody is going to want to go ride," Burkett said.

"I know life can be cruel, man, and I know the Bible says that God won't put on you more than you can bear. I'm putting that to the test."

Police say the crash remains an active investigation. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. Investigators have not yet determined whether distracted driving played a role.

Burkett's family started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs:

