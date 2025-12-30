Teenage Good Samaritan hospitalized after Christmas Eve crash while helping stranded driver

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old boy remains in intensive care at Corewell Health Hospital in Dearborn after being struck by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist on Christmas Eve in Dearborn Heights.

Alexander Johnson was picking up eggs for his grandmother around 5:30 p.m. when he stopped to help jumpstart another driver's car at the Van Born and John Daly intersection. Police say Johnson was connecting cables to the disabled vehicle when a suspect driver rear-ended them, pinning the teenager between his car and the vehicle he was helping.

"He's saying I just wanted to stop and help. I'm never going to stop and help ever again. Look what happened, but we always remind him you can't stop doing good things for people just because this happened," said Whitney Johnson, Alexander's mother.

The crash left Alexander with his leg broken in two places and no feeling from his knee down on his right leg. He has already undergone four surgeries and faces a fifth procedure soon. His recovery could take months or years.

"I honestly don't know how this could not be a case of distracted driving. My other son, my oldest boy, was on the scene. There were no skid marks on the road or anything like that. It doesn't even look like he attempted to stop," William Johnson said.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department says there's no suspicion that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Investigators have sent the case to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review and a charging decision.

The Johnson family expressed hope that the suspect driver will take responsibility for the incident.

WEB EXTRA: Whitney and William Johnson speak about their son's accident

"I hope he gets wind of this and that person truly feels bad and truly has remorse for what he's done. Maybe he'll step up and tell the truth," William Johnson said.

Despite his injuries, Alexander has been apologizing to his family about the timing of the accident.

"He was even like, I ruined Christmas and he keeps apologizing to everybody. I'm like, what are you apologizing for? We're having Christmas the second he comes home. Tree is still up, presents are still there," Whitney Johnson said.

The family says they're grateful for the care Alexander is receiving at Corewell Health Hospital and the support from friends, family, and strangers during this difficult time. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign is underway to help cover medical bills.

