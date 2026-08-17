Three dead in Redford Township house fire, state says Adult Foster Care Facility was never licensed

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A deadly house fire in Redford Township has raised new questions after the state of Michigan said the home where three people died was never registered as an adult foster care facility.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Three dead in Redford Township house fire at unlicensed home

The fire broke out early Saturday at a house on Woodbine near 5 Mile and Telegraph. Security footage shows the house engulfed in flames with several people still inside. Two people made it out; three others did not survive.

Redford Township Fire Chief Chris Mayes described the house as an "adult foster care facility," but the Michigan Bureau of Community and Health Systems told 7 News Detroit the address does not appear in their system and has never been registered as an adult foster care facility with the state.

Neighbor Shawni Green was at work when the fire broke out. His brother, who lives with him, sent him a cell phone video of the blaze.

"You can feel the heat, what my brother said. He stepped outside. It was so much flame. You can actually feel the heat," Green said.

Green described what it was like to watch the video from afar.

"And I seen the flame, I was like, man. So the video stopped playing. I ended up calling him like, is everything okay? Like, you seen if anybody, everybody make it out the house? He don't know," Green said.

When asked what type of home it was, Green described it as a place for people with special needs.

"It's like an adult living care situation or something. It's like you bring your family over here with special needs to be taken care of," Green said.

When 7 News Detroit asked Chief Mayes about the status of the home and investigation, he responded by email.

"We are still in the active investigation process. I do not have any new information currently to share as far as the cause or circumstances involving the residents," Mayes said.

Mayes said he plans to release more information about those who died in the fire as the investigation moves forward. Neighbors said they are waiting to hear what caused the deadly blaze.

"I was being optimistic, hoping that people survived from that. You want people survive from danger," Green said.

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