Thunder Over Michigan Air Show will celebrate America’s 250th birthday; tickets on sale

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Thunder Over Michigan Air Show returns to Willow Run Airport this summer with a special edition to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Organizers say the event “will be bigger and bolder” this year.

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team will rip through the sky. Along with great viewing spots, there will be entertainment for all ages on the airport's grounds from open to close.

The air show runs July 17 to July 19.

Tickets are on sale at a discounted price and are expected to go up as the event gets closer. More information about the event can be found on thunderovermichigan.org.