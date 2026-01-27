Travelers express security concerns after car crashes into Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the Wayne County Airport Authority continues its investigation into a car that crashed into the McNamara Terminal, questions continue to swirl about the incident.

Video of a car inside Detroit Metro Airport's McNamara Terminal continues to draw attention as travelers checked into their flights Monday following Friday night's crash that injured six people.

Concerns raised over how a man drove his car into Metro Airport

The incident occurred when a man drove a Mercedes vehicle through one of the airport's entrances.

Cathy Smith, a traveler at the airport, was originally scheduled to fly that day but had moved her flight.

"I could've been there. I could've been in international getting checked in and this whole car came into the airport. Like what the heck happened," Smith said.

Mercedes slams into McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

Many travelers expressed relief that more damage wasn't done.

"You know, it gets a lot busier during certain times. That could've been really bad and we don't need that at this terminal, at this airport because it's really nice, right? And you don't expect something like that to happen," Pete Fisher said.

The incident has left many wondering how such a breach could occur.

"It seems like it's a little too easy to be able to do something like that to harm large crowds of people," Fisher said.

While the intent of the driver remains unclear, the Wayne County Airport Authority says the man behind the wheel has been petitioned for medical evaluation.

Regarding changes to prevent similar incidents, airport officials declined to go on camera but provided a statement addressing their security review.

"As a result of this incident, WCAA is reviewing our security and safety measures and will make any improvements or adjustments as necessary. Additionally, WCAA continuously reviews safety and security measures for improvement in general," the statement read.

Andy Bartnowak, a former FBI supervisor, expressed surprise that someone was able to maneuver a car into the airport.

"Because the number of times I've been to Metro Airport, especially to drop somebody off, it's usually three lanes deep of vehicles," Bartnowak said.

While posts currently block the terminal's entrances, Bartnowak believes the airport needs to examine its vulnerabilities more thoroughly.

"Which in this case, could be as simple as adding some additional security barriers," Bartnowak said.

The Wayne County Airport Authority says any charges for the driver have yet to be determined.

