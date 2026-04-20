Trial begins for death of Melvindale officer Mohamed Said as community support continues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jury selection began Monday for the man accused of fatally shooting Melvindale Police Cpl. Mohamed Said nearly two years ago.

On July 21, 2024, the 26-year-old corporal responded to a suspicious person call near a car wash on Dix Avenue. He encountered 44-year-old Michael Lopez, who fled on foot. During the pursuit, a struggle ensued between the two men. Police say Lopez fatally shot Said in the head.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

Trial begins in Officer Said's death

Lopez later admitted to investigators that he intentionally meant to shoot the officer because he did not want to go back to jail. A two-day multi-jurisdictional manhunt led to Lopez's capture in southwest Detroit. The arresting team used Said's own handcuffs to restrain Lopez.

Lopez is charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession. Said's family is pushing for maximum punishment.

Previous coverage: 'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo' loved his community

'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo' loved his community

Nearly two years after the fatal shooting, the Melvindale community continues to honor the fallen hero. Melvindale High School Athletic Director Abdul Yahia, who is married to Said's cousin, showed me how Said's legacy continues.

"Mohamed wanted to be a police officer and it's all he talked about," Yahia said.

Said was a phenomenal soccer player with 52 career goals. His jersey, No. 10, was retired at the high school.

"Yeah, he was stud," Yahia said. "I think he'd be in awe of how much the community really appreciated him. And this is just a message of letting him know that we appreciate you in return."

Watch the extended interview with Abdul Yahia below:

'His legacy definitely lives on.' Officer Said's cousin speaks ahead of trial

The Yemeni American moved to Michigan with his family 10 years ago. Said is survived by his parents, two brothers and the entire Melvindale community.

"Initially when all this happened, right, you're in a state of shock and you're thinking there's no way kids would want to be a police officer, right? Nobody wants to go through a scenario like that. But the exact opposite has actually happened where he's inspired more and more people to go out there and serve and protect. And of course, we go absolutely, you know, go serve and protect. Be like a Mohamed Said," Yahia said.

"It's to be a person of character, to be a person of integrity, to be a person who lives with a purpose for a purpose."

Previous coverage: 'He deserves the death penalty.' Family of fallen Melvindale officer speaks after preliminary exam of suspect

Family of fallen Melvindale officer speaks after preliminary exam of suspect

The Melvindale community transformed grief into a lasting tribute. Said's funeral carried the theme "Don't just remember him, resemble him." Melvindale's Strong Middle School was renamed to Mohamed Said Elementary, and the city hosts an annual Said Memorial soccer tournament that draws teams statewide.

"I think if you treat people a certain way and I think if you live with a purpose, people are always going to remember you," Yahia said.

Related Story: Melvindale honors fallen officer Mohamed Said with new elementary school

Melvindale honors fallen officer Mohamed Said with new elementary school

The community will be watching the trial closely, especially when Lopez takes the stand.

"I mean, I'd like to know where he's at right now with it. I'd like to know if there's any regret. I'd like to know if, you know, you made a grave mistake. Like, are you willing to apologize to the family? You know, are you willing to look his father in the eye and apologize, his brother who loves him dearly? All we want is justice. And we also pray for the shooter as well, and hopefully he can sit down and reflect and pray for Mohamed as well," Yahia said.

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