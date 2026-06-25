Welfare check uncovers deplorable conditions, unknown number of cats at Redford Township home

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors on Gaylord Street say they complained about smells and feral cats for years before officials acted.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Welfare check reveals deplorable conditions at Redford Township home

A welfare check at a Redford Township home on Gaylord Street uncovered deplorable living conditions and an unknown number of cats inside the residence.

Animal control and firefighters entered the home Thursday afternoon and found the property in deplorable condition. The homeowner was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Martez Moore, who has lived on Gaylord Street off West 8 Mile for 14 years, said he had been complaining to Redford Township officials for years about the smell and feral cats coming from the neighboring home.

"I felt like it was something deceased, feces, animal smell, just horrible," Moore said.

WXYZ-TV

Moore said the odor was unlike anything he had experienced before.

"Like a smell I never smelt before, flies on the house, winter time, just horrible," Moore said.

Moore said he was not surprised by what officials found inside.

"I figured they were going to find out what I kept calling and complaining about; it just took some time," Moore said.

He described the homeowner as someone who rarely interacted with neighbors.

"He was just weird acting, you know, would come out, cut the grass, and then leave. That's it," Moore said.

Another longtime neighbor, Lorrie Jackson, said she rarely saw anyone at the home and had no idea cats were inside.

"You barely seen anyone come out of the house, so I didn't know if anyone was living here or if it was empty, so it was quite a shock to find that out," Jackson said.

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Animal control will work with the Redford Township Building Department to clean up the property and rescue the cats.

Moore said he hopes the situation leads to lasting change at the home next door.

"It's probably going to take a lot to get it back together, but hopefully it won't be as bad," Moore said.

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