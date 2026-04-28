Westland considers a $1 million proposal to demolish an abandoned school for a new housing development

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Westland is considering a proposal to demolish an abandoned elementary school to make way for a new subdivision featuring 68 single-family homes.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Westland may demolish an abandoned school for a new housing development

Marshall Upper Elementary closed in 2020. Since then, neighbors say the building has fallen into disrepair, becoming an eyesore that hurts property values and attracts trespassing children.

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Ryleigh Kryska, whose backyard borders the former school, pointed out the deteriorating exterior and noted that the building is not secure.

"We've had to kick doors shut to make sure they locked," Kryska added. "You can see that window's open right there. Kids keep breaking in the school."

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The abandoned building is causing frustration for some living nearby.

"It's an eyesore. It affects my property value," Kryska said. "It's just really unfair to the whole community."

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Westland Deputy Mayor Jim Godbout acknowledged the safety concerns at the site.

"We have had a number of times that we'll get a call that, you know, there's a broken window, somebody's in the building," Godbout said.

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To address the issue, the city is reviewing a proposal from developer Pulte to transform the site into a subdivision with homes valued upwards of $300,000 each.

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The project requires the city to tap into its Brownfield fund, which consists of taxpayer dollars earmarked for environmental remediation. Demolition, remediation, and cleanup would cost more than $1M.

"Tear the building down, get rid of the asbestos and any other hazardous materials that are on site," Godbout said.

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While Kryska supports the redevelopment, not all residents agree with the proposed use of funds. Jerome Weingarden, who attended Marshall when it was a Junior High School, prefers a different approach.

"Yeah, I wish they'd put that money into a better use, like preventing our homes from flooding. That would be nice," Weingarden said.

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Kryska, however, thinks the housing development would be money well spent.

"I think it's a great idea. Yeah, I think bringing kids to the neighborhood would be great. Better than this. They can put anything they want there," Kryska said.

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The Westland City Council could vote on the use of the Brownfield fund during its meeting this upcoming Monday, May 4, 2026. If approved, demolition on the school could begin as soon as this Summer.

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