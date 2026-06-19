WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westland is opening a new $12 million park and amphitheater, transforming a former blighted property into a community space with rock climbing, nature trails, and a concert venue.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Westland opens $12M Nankin Square park and amphitheater with free Friday concerts

The soft launch on Friday, June 19, 2026, features a Guns N' Roses tribute band taking the stage at 6 p.m., along with food trucks. Free concerts are planned for most Friday evenings through the end of August. The official ribbon cutting for Nankin Square is set for Friday, June 26.

Mayor Kevin Coleman said the project — built on the site of a former Service Merchandise store — was designed to serve the entire community.

"It was a vacant lot. Our vision was to make this a community space so everybody could enjoy it," Coleman said.

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Mayor Coleman said Westland ranks among the top 10 cities in Michigan by population, making a development of this scale a natural fit.

"Arts and culture and entertainment and, obviously, nature and play, it's important to the quality of life of people," Coleman said.

The project drew grant funding from county, state, and federal sources. Of the $12 million total, $8.5 million came from the city's Tax Increment Finance Authority.

Alex Garza, Westland's chief business development officer, helped oversee the planning and development of Nankin Square, which is named after the original township.

"You don't really see something like this happen when all levels of government are divided on an issue like this, but they all came together to make something possible here in the City of Westland," Garza said. "The transformation is truly remarkable."

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Westland resident Marlena McCree said she plans to make the most of the free weekly events.

"Every Friday. I will be here every Friday, then. I can walk from my apartment straight here, so that's going to be great," McCree said.

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Livonia resident Preston Whisman said the new space is a welcome addition to the area.

"It's good for the community, though. Gives people something to do," Whisman said.

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Livonia resident David Matthis and Westland resident Tika Harris both noted that the city's identity has shifted since the decline of its mall.

"Mostly, Westland was known for the mall, and the mall died," Matthis said.

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"Right, it's only like 8, 10 stores in there now," Harris said.

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Mayor Coleman said the investment is already generating broader economic interest in the city.

"We're seeing a lot of interest in Westland. Actually, a lot of our commercial properties are getting bought up right now," Mayor Coleman said.

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