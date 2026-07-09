Westland police dropping Flock Safety camera contract amid privacy concerns

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westland's police department will not renew its contract with Flock Safety, the company behind AI-powered license plate reader cameras.

The city's two-year contract with Flock expires at the end of the month. The cameras capture license plate numbers to help police identify vehicles they believe are linked to crimes and investigations.

Some residents say the cameras help deter crime and keep the community safe, but others worry the technology goes too far and raises major privacy concerns.

Maya Lewis, a Westland resident, said the decision has mixed implications.

"I think it could be bittersweet. I think it's a good thing to have, but I understand where people are at with the privacy part," Lewis said.

WXYZ Maya Lewis

Jandrea Kiester, who travels to Westland often, said she supports scaling back surveillance.

"I think we have more than enough surveillance going on. Some should be tamped down," Kiester said.

Westland resident Debbie Olson said she has no objections to the cameras.

"I don't have a problem with it — I don't," Olson said. "I think it's probably more good than harm."

WXYZ Debbie Olson

Councilwoman Melissa Sampey said city council was divided over whether to keep the camera system, with many residents raising concerns about who can access the data.

"Flock cam can actually be retrieved by anyone across the United States, so a lot of people that came to us were really concerned that their information was going to be accessed by anybody," Sampey said.

WXYZ Councilwoman Melissa Sampey

Sampey said Police Chief Kyle Dawley ultimately made the decision not to renew the contract after hearing from residents at city council meetings.

"The police chief obviously did his due diligence but ultimately, he was listening to individuals who came to the city council meeting," Sampey said.

Dawley released a statement about his decision:

The current contract with Flock ALPR expires at the end of this month. Police administration has had several conversations with councilmembers, including demonstrating how W.L.P.D. uses the technology, along with our agency specific policy governing its use. During these discussions, it became clear that Council is deeply split on this matter. Police administration and City Council have an exceptionally strong and collaborative professional partnership. Because of this highly valued partnership, the renewal contract will not be sent to Council seeking approval. W.L.P.D. is fortunate to have great support from Mayor Coleman and City Council as we move toward future progress.

Chief Kyle Dawley

Sampey said she is confident the city will remain safe without the Flock cameras.

"I think our officers do an amazing job," Sampey said. "It is an enhancement tool for technology, but our police department is equipped with anything that they need in terms of technology to make sure we are safe here in Westland."

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