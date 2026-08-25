Woman critically injured after stabbing at Inkster Dollar Tree

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman was critically injured after she was stabbed inside of a Dollar Tree store in Inkster Monday afternoon, police say.

The stabbing happened around 3:15 p.m. at the store near Cherry Hill and Inkster roads.

Police say a 62-year-old woman was shopping inside the store when a 22-year-old man approached her and stabbed her multiple times. Witnesses told police the assault appeared to be unprovoked.

It’s alleged the suspect used a knife that was merchandise inside the store.

Police took the suspect into custody when they got to the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition Monday night.

“This incident is a disturbing act of violence, and we want our residents to know that violence of this nature will not be tolerated in the City of Inkster. Every person should be able to shop, work, and live in our community without fear of becoming the victim of a random act of violence,” Police Chief Tamika Jenkins said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family as she receives medical treatment. We also commend the responding officers and those who assisted at the scene.”

Police are continuing to investigate.