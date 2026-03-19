SUMPTER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman in her 20s is dead after a shooting in Sumpter Township, and police have a male suspect in custody.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Woman dead after a shooting in Sumpter Township, suspect is in custody

The shooting happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community.

Neighbors told 7 News Detroit the victim and the suspect were in a relationship, describing the suspect as her boyfriend.

Sumpter Township Police have not yet released the suspect's name or age.

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The incident turned what neighbors say is usually a quiet community into a crime scene.

"As far as I know, it’s been years since something like this happened," Ashley Laurence of Sumpter Township said.

WXYZ-TV

Ashley Laurence moved into the community two weeks ago. She said she heard a loud pop sound Wednesday afternoon.

"I thought it was like the muffler, look out my living room window and I see her in the street, so I opened my door, and that’s when I heard two people, a woman and a man, screaming ‘oh my God,’ he shot her, he just shot her," Laurence said.

Laurence said she anxiously watched as paramedics tried to save the young woman's life.

"They worked tirelessly. It was so hard, but they really gave it their all for her," Laurence said. "There’s nothing in this world that’s worth taking a life. She was 20, she had her whole world ahead of her."

Laurence has this message for the woman's family.

"I, as a mother, I couldn’t imagine, and I just hope they know that they have the most beautiful guardian angel now," Laurence said.

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