Woman found dead inside Wyandotte home, suspect in custody

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Wyandotte home early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the home on 6th Street near St. John Street around 3:15 a.m.

Police say officers found a woman inside the home and evidence of a shooting. The woman was pronounced dead by the fire department.

Later Sunday morning, police said they found a suspect, who is accused of homicide.

There is no danger to the public, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4405.