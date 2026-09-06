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Woman found dead inside Wyandotte home, suspect in custody

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WXYZ
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Posted

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Wyandotte home early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the home on 6th Street near St. John Street around 3:15 a.m.

Police say officers found a woman inside the home and evidence of a shooting. The woman was pronounced dead by the fire department.

Later Sunday morning, police said they found a suspect, who is accused of homicide.

There is no danger to the public, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4405.

Wayne County Reporters
Carli Petrus

Carli Petrus

Christiana Ford

Demetrios Sanders

Demetrios Sanders

Faraz Javed

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Peter Maxwell

Randy Wimbley

Randy Wimbley

Tiarra Braddock

Tiarra Braddock

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