Woman shot, boy injured in Redford Township, police say

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman was shot and a boy was injured in a shooting during a domestic incident in Redford Township early Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to Garfield Street near W. Chicago around 12:10 a.m.

Officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a boy with a possible gazing gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The suspect took off in the woman's white Land Rover, police say. Police said Saturday afternoon they were working to get the suspect into custody.

There is no danger to the public, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redford police.