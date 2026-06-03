WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette is speaking out after an independent investigation cleared her of allegations that she misused city funds, saying the weeks-long scrutiny took a serious toll on her health and family — and has her reconsidering her future in office.

The investigation was launched after City Administrator Jeff Harris made the accusations public. The review found no evidence Odette misused city funds or personally benefited from city money.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Woodhaven mayor cleared of fund misuse allegations, says she may not seek another term

Odette said she pushed for the independent review herself, asking investigators to examine everything from city contracts and compensation to the transparency of tax dollar spending.

"I have never embezzled from the city, I've never took funds from the city — I gave to the city," Odette said.

Despite the clearance, Odette said the experience was deeply personal.

"It's been horrible on myself and my family. I've been hospitalized. I've had Woodhaven EMS here. Nose bleeds, pressure up," Odette said. "You know, you walk proud and all of a sudden, this comes out."

Hear more from Mayor Patricia Odette below:

Extended interview: Woodhaven mayor speaks out

Odette said she does not know why Harris made the accusations against her.

"I just don't know," Odette said.

Harris declined to speak on camera.

The controversy also affected those close to Odette. Dr. Lucretia Greear, a close friend of Odette's and the former veterinarian for the city's animal shelter, said her contract was abruptly terminated during the controversy.

"It feels like an attack and it feels like an attack on our animal hospital," Greear said. "I heard about it literally at dinner in front of clients and with an employee. It was pretty awful and it was obviously broadcast who it had to deal with."

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Even with the investigation behind her, Odette said she does not see a path forward working alongside Harris.

"You know, they asked us that yesterday and I said yes, but I don't think so. And he said yes too, but it just can't happen," Odette said.

After 17 years as mayor, Odette said the ordeal has prompted her to think about whether she will continue in the role.

"I'm thinking that maybe it's just time, maybe it's just time," Odette said.

Patricia Odette

When asked what she wants the community to know, Odette said she has always been committed to the city.

"That I love them. That I was always there for them. That I never misused any funds," Odette said.

A copy of the investigation has been requested. It is expected to be made public in the coming days.

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