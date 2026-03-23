Woodhaven's Allen Road grade separation project officially begins to end train delays for local drivers

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Orange barrels and barricades are officially up on Allen Road on the west side of Van Horn in Woodhaven as the long-awaited grade separation project gets underway Monday.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Allen Road grade separation project officially begins in Woodhaven

The project, nearly two decades in the making, will lower Allen Road beneath the railroad tracks and build a new rail bridge over the roadway. Construction is expected to last until 2028.

Wayne County official Dayo Akinyemi said drivers will no longer be delayed by trains crossing at the intersection once the project is complete.

"The job has been a long time coming," Akinyemi said. "So, we’re separating the conflict that currently exists. Before now, it’s not strange for people to be delayed for half an hour or more."

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Woodhaven resident Bria McLeish said she has been stopped by the Allen Road train dozens of times.

"Coming home from work late at night, 10 o’clock, it’s very inconvenient," McLeish said. "I’m hoping that now with this construction, they get it sorted."

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We spoke with local business owners who echo her feelings, bracing for the impact of the massive project over the next two and a half to three years.

"It’s going to be a long three years," Monica Lopez said.

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Lopez, a Woodhaven resident and owner of Taco Stand, said the restaurant just opened in September of last year.



PREVIOUS STORY: Long-awaited Allen Road train overpass in Woodhaven is finally moving forward

Long-awaited Allen Road train overpass in Woodhaven is finally moving forward

"Yeah, yeah, we were aware (of the project), again, weren’t sure on the timeline of it, figured maybe a year and a half, two years, and figured with that it shouldn’t affect us too much, but hearing the three years, puts a damper on things," Lopez said.

Despite concerns for her small business, Lopez said she is looking forward to the train no longer being an issue.

"It’ll be worth it," Lopez said.

Right next door to the taco shop is Tracy’s Nail Bar. Owner Trang Gazan said she believes they will be okay because their business is appointment-based.

"We’ve been alive after COVID, so hopefully we can keep on going," Gazan said. "Sometimes the train is in the way too right, like it will run us behind, so I think everybody will be okay as long as they leave a little bit early to get to us."

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Both business owners are reminding the community they will remain open throughout the construction.

"Keep coming to see us, and word of mouth is always good," Gazan said.

"We’ll be here ready to serve, and we’re just hoping people stop in," Lopez said.

As for what drivers can expect in the coming months, Akinyemi said the first couple of weeks will bring some delays as people adjust to detours, most of which will use Ford Lane. After that, major backups are not expected.

"The first set of work you’re going to see when a project of this magnitude begins are the advance road closures and the signs and the barrels on the roadway. After that, you’ll see a lot of the utility companies, underground utility companies that cross the road, now they can go there," Akinyemi said.

"This is a short-term pain for a long-term gain," Akinyemi said.

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