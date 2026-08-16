WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For most teenagers, turning 16 is a milestone worth counting down to. For Addison, it means something more.

Her mother, Tracy Nestman, wasn't sure this day would ever come.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

Wyandotte community rallies to give medically complex teen a Sweet 16 to remember

"We weren't sure if we would ever see 16, to be honest. We never thought that she would come home from the NICU," Nestman said.

Addison's journey began with questions doctors still haven't been able to answer. According to Tracy, doctors say Addison has several underdeveloped issues, including lungs and brain, which requires around-the-clock care.

"Well, it was hard at the beginning. I felt like we just needed to kind of know. Every doctor that we've went to, every time they've tried to search, it's just like we don't know what happened," Nestman said.

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For 16 years, the demands of Addison's care have shaped every aspect of family life. Her father, Ron, works seven days a week so Nestman can stay home full time.

"He does that so I can stay home and care for her because she's 24/7. Her and I share a room. Sometimes, I'm up 30, 40 times through the night. Sometimes, I sleep maybe two hours," Nestman said.

Family-provided photo

One of the family's biggest challenges right now is getting a custom van for Addison. Their current handicap-accessible van is aging, and replacement parts are no longer made.

"She'll be fine one minute and the next minute, she will have a 105 fever. She will go into respiratory distress and we will have to load her up and immediately fly to Mott's Hospital because that's the only hospital that can care for Addison," Nestman said.

But before facing the next challenge, Tracy wanted to celebrate this milestone in a big way.

Family-provided photo

"I was wanting to give her like the biggest birthday party ever because she deserves that, you know? She's been through so much," Nestman said.

With just a week to plan, Nestman turned to social media looking for a wheelchair-accessible venue. Ali Mahfouz, owner of Yogurt Co., answered the call.

"From a parent to a parent, I just put myself in her situation," Mahfouz said.

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Friends, family members and supporters filled the shop, turning Addison's Sweet 16 into a celebration of community.

"To see someone that didn't even know us just reach out and show so much love to Addison and our family and it just really meant so much," Nestman said.

As efforts to raise funds for the custom van continue, the party served as a reminder of how far Addison has come.

"She has truly been the biggest blessing for us. We have been through a lot and it's been a roller coaster from day one, but God has always provided. He has always provided," Nestman said.

Yogurt Co.

For Mahfouz, the day captured something bigger than a birthday.

"Seeing them having a good time, seeing them laughing, making it an unforgettable moment and just making memories. After everything, that's what we're here for," Mahfouz said.

To donate directly to Addison's van fund, visit her GoFundMe page.

Anyone who wants to reach Ali Mahfouz can contact him through Yogurt Co.'s Facebook page.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

