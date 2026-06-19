Wyandotte recycling center mural painted over after city says it lacked proper approval

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A colorful mural of flowers and smiley faces that brightened the Wyandotte Recycling Center has been painted over by city crews after officials said the project did not go through the required review and approval process.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Wyandotte mural painted over after city says it lacked proper approval

The woman who created it — a city employee in her 70s who used her own money and time off — is now concerned about her job.

The mural, which featured bright colors and the words "Let's Recycle" on a normally brown brick wall, had been in place since the middle of May. It quickly became a favorite among residents who visited the recycling center. And when word spread that it could be removed, community members launched a petition to save it, collecting hundreds of signatures.

"It cheers people up," said Bonnie Pawlik, a resident who appreciated the artwork.

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Jason Adkins, who visits the recycling center weekly or every other week, said he noticed the mural and had no complaints.

"I noticed there was a mural painted on it. It looked nice. It looked fine," Adkins said.

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When news of the potential removal spread online, Adkins said he was puzzled by the opposition.

"I saw something online about somebody complained about it. I don't know why they would complain about it. I don't know who it was bothering," Adkins said.

Despite the community support, city crews painted over the mural this week. In a statement, the city acknowledged the public's reaction.

The City of Wyandotte has received comments and inquiries regarding the mural that was recently painted on the Recycling Center building.



We recognize that many residents appreciated the artwork and have expressed disappointment that it has been removed. We appreciate the community's passion for public art and the thoughtful feedback that has been shared.



The removal of the mural was not based on its artistic merit or message. Rather, the action was necessary because the project did not go through the review and approval process required by the Wyandotte Zoning Ordinance. Under City ordinance, murals on public property must first be reviewed by the Planning Commission, which then provides a recommendation to the City Council for consideration. Those required steps were not completed prior to the mural being painted.



City ordinances and established procedures exist to ensure transparency, public input, and consistent decision-making regarding projects on public property. The City has an obligation to follow those requirements regardless of the circumstances.



The City appreciates the public's interest in this matter and remains supportive of opportunities to enhance our community through public art when pursued through the appropriate review and approval process.

Wyandotte City Officials

Wyandotte resident Mark Sciacca said he understands why the city acted.

"I mean, protocol, I guess, is good," Sciacca said.

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But Sciacca also suggested the situation could have been handled differently.

"So, instead of painting over it maybe somebody could've went to some kind of appeal board in the city if there is such. Could've been appealed," Sciacca said.

Pawlik also questioning why the mural warranted removal at all.

"Seriously, who cares what the back of the building is painted like, unless it says something mean or something. But if it's nice, who cares," Pawlik said.

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The city said it remains supportive of public art projects when they move through the appropriate review and approval process. Coworkers of the woman who painted the mural say she is now worried about what the controversy could mean for her future as a city employee.

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