Wyandotte Shores Golf Course celebrating 30 year anniversary

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wyandotte Shores Golf Course celebrated its 30th anniversary on Friday.

The golf course is a 9-hole links-style course on Biddle Avenue right along the Detroit River that was officially opened in 1996.

WXYZ Wyandotte Shores Golf Course

The course is municipally owned and operated. Officials held an event on Friday to celebrate the course’s impact on the community and to honor its longstanding partnership with BASF.

Thirty years ago, the city partnered with BASF and MDNR, transforming a 100-year-old BASF manufacturing site into a golf course.

To learn more about the Wyandotte Shores Golf Course, click here.

