Wyandotte Street Art Fair celebrates 65 years as a beloved summer tradition

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of metro Detroit's longest-running summer traditions is back, as the Wyandotte Street Art Fair celebrates its 65th year transforming downtown into an outdoor gallery along Biddle Avenue.

More than 300 artists, local restaurants, vendors and live entertainment are spread across several blocks, drawing shoppers, families and art lovers to the annual event.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Wyandotte street art fair underway

Heather Thiede-Champlin, the city's special events coordinator, says the fair is one of the largest of its kind in Michigan — and that pulling it off takes months of behind-the-scenes planning.

"We have really something for everyone," Thiede-Champlin said. "We hope that people enjoy it and appreciate what we've done."

For many of the artists setting up booths along Biddle Avenue, the fair is about more than selling their work. Heidi and Joe Kisselburg have been showing off their tie-dye creations at the fair since the 1980s.

"Forty-two years," Joe Kisselburg said.

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The couple says the best part is watching generations of families stop by year after year.

"We're selling to grandchildren of some of the original people that bought from us in the 80s. So, it's wonderful for us to see everybody. It's kind of like a get together," Kisselburg said.

For artist Alexa Daluz, showing her work in her hometown is a dream come true.

"It's such a good feeling for the people I grew up with and my community to say such kind things about what I do," Daluz said.

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Daluz grew up attending the Wyandotte Street Art Fair and is now sharing the tradition with her two daughters.

"Little Alexa who used to ride her bike up here is really excited about this kind of stuff," Daluz said.

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That sense of tradition is what many say sets this fair apart. Attendee Donna Pierce-Chambers says she plans her summer schedule around it.

"Every year, as soon as they announce the dates, I put it on my calendar, I schedule a day off work," Pierce-Chambers said. "I just love it. I love Wyandotte."

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Visitors can also stop by Matthew Edens' lemonade stand, an iconic fixture at the fair that donates some of its proceeds to local charities.

"You don't want to miss this event — it's a Michigan tradition," Edens said.

The Wyandotte Street Art Fair continues through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

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