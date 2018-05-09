Send in pics of your life-saving nurse in honor of National Nurses Week

Mostly Cloudy
Take some time this week to thank some of the three million nurses across the country who help patients heal every day.
National Nurses' Week runs from May 6 to May 12.
Send in a picture of your favorite nurse and we may feature them on Channel 7.
Just email your picture to sendit@wxyz.com.
Don't forget, some restaurants and chains across the country are dishing out deals and freebies to help celebrate.
Here's your deals and steals.
