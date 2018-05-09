Send in pics of your life-saving nurse in honor of National Nurses Week

4:29 PM, May 9, 2018
41 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Take some time this week to thank some of the three million nurses across the country who help patients heal every day. 

National Nurses' Week runs from May 6 to May 12. 

Send in a picture of your favorite nurse and we may feature them on Channel 7. 

Just email your picture to sendit@wxyz.com.

VIEW GALLERY HERE

Don't forget, some restaurants and chains across the country are dishing out deals and freebies to help celebrate. 

Here's your deals and steals

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top