Sheffield calls for community meeting to address violence in Greektown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was supposed to be a weekend of good times as bars and restaurants in Greektown were able to stay open late due to the lifting of the state's COVID restrictions.

But late Saturday night trouble started brewing on Monroe Street in downtown Detroit as two groups began to feud and then fight, according to Detroit police who said Friday that they had mapped out a strategy they hoped would keep a lid on trouble.

A spokesperson for the police department said they are now adjusting their plan and investigating the trouble that erupted.

"I am very concerned about the violence in Greektown and I am organizing a community meeting on the issue very soon," said Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield. "Detroiters deserve better and we need immediate solutions to make that a safe place for everyone."

