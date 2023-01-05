Shelby Township family seeks justice for son killed by hit-and-run driver

(WXYZ) — The family of Ben Kable is heartbroken over the loss of their 22-year-old son.

Ben was a senior at MSU known for his infectious smile and personality. He was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Day.

"It's just your worst nightmare and there is nothing you can do," his father Mike Kable said.

Ben's family says the 22-year-old was always kind. He loved the outdoors and liked to blacksmith.

Sadly, this life was taken too soon when he was run over and left behind.

"There was a witness [who] called 911, alerted the authorities, and then was killed on scene. Pretty gruesome," Mike Kable said.

The family says Ben was on his way home in an Uber from a New Year's Eve party.

He was heading home just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning but Ben's father says for unknown reasons, his son wasn't dropped off at home but instead got out at Rochester Road where he was hit.

"There's not even a decent shoulder. No place to really walk. He didn't have a winter coat on. Even so, it was a bad place to throw him out basically," Mike Kable said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a witness described the vehicle and the driver. According to the witness, the suspect is a woman in her mid-30s. She was seen driving a White 2012-2019 BMW 3 Series. The car is likely damaged with 1 of the 2 grills missing and front-end damage.

"Accidents happen and what makes it even worse is what happened after. We just want the public to help spot the vehicle."

The family is now praying and hoping that someone will come forward.

"We'll celebrate for having Ben for 22 years and you know, do our best to give him a good send-off and keep him close to our hearts," Ben's father said.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.