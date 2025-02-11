Sketch released of suspect wanted in Detroit sexual assault

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The search is on for a man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman on Detroit's west side over the weekend.

According to Detroit police, the attack happened around 7 a.m. Saturday near Greenfield and McNichols roads. Detroit Police have released a sketch of the suspect and say their sex crimes unit is actively investigating.

Detroit Police Department

Word of the assault has been spreading throughout the neighborhood, and outraged community members have been out in full force.

Zeek Williams of New Era Detroit says he learned of the assault later that day.

“A young lady was at the bus stop. A guy approached her, followed her, hit her and sexually assaulted her," Williams described. "Unacceptable to have something like this happen in our community. I'm sick of the continued attack on women and children in our community."

WXYZ Zeek Williams of New Era Detroit on Feb. 10, 2025.

New Era has spent the last few days canvassing the area and searching for the suspect. The suspect was described as a man in his 30s and about 6'0" to 6'4" with a mustache and a medium complexion.

“Very distinctive features," Williams said of the description and sketch. "I have no doubt in my mind that it's only a matter of time before someone run into this guy, and we hope that it’s us.”

In the area of the alleged assault, numerous apartments sit vacant. While some are boarded up, many are not. New Era shared video with us as they searched inside some of the open rooms during their search.

New Era Detroit

"Things like this, these are havens for people seeking to do crime," Williams said of the abandoned apartments. "We need to make sure we get these places boarded up, make sure they're secure.”

Detroit police are sharing few details about the alleged assault but say their sex crimes unit is actively investigating. New Era Detroit will continue searching.

New Era Detroit

“We've been out here all day today. We're gonna continue to be out through the night, tomorrow, the next day and however long we gotta be out here until this guy off the street,” Williams said.

If you know anything about the suspect, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There currently is a $1,000 reward on Detroit Rewards TV.