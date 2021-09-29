Sources: Fire official charged with stealing funds is mother of wanted murder suspect

(WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that a former Detroit fire union official accused of stealing more than $200,000 in union funds over several years is the mother of a woman wanted for murder.

Sources tell 7 Action News Verdine Day is the mother of Tamera Williams, who is wanted in the brutal murder of her boyfriend David Carter, whose body was discovered along I-75 in Ohio in October of 2018, shortly after his family reported him missing.

Williams, who goes by "Tammy," was his girlfriend of six months with no criminal history. Carter's family said she was always by his side. That is until he disappeared.

According to a complaint that was unsealed Monday in federal court, Day was elected as treasurer for the executive board of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association in November of 2015 and served until her retirement in 2019.

During her time in that position, it is alleged that she falsely obtained about $167,900 by issuing checks in her name and then changing the name of the payee in the books, cashing checks she voided in the books and writing checks made payable to cash.