Southwest Detroit continues rallying around neighbors impacted by water main break

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's been almost a full week since the water main break in southwest Detroit and the community is continuing to show up for their neighbors.

Organizations in the area like the Southwest Detroit Business Association, LA SED, Metro Food Rescue and the America Red Cross are doing everything they can to make sure residents affected have what they need.

"If you know anything about southwest Detroit, we love our community. We all come together and we rally together and we have grit, determination and amor — like all heart for our community," said Laura Chavez, president and CEO of he Southwest Detroit Business Association.

Through a translator, one resident, Irene Gayosso, explained what it's been like for her and her family of four to be living in a tiny hotel room.

"She said they're so tired of going out and buying things. She said this is good because they can warm it up in the microwave," Gayosso's translator said.

The organizations said they have boots on the ground talking to residents affected in order to figure out each of their individual needs and then work to fulfill them or get them the resources necessary.

"That's the great thing about this area and this community is that everyone pitches in to help out," said Chad Techner, founder and CEO of Metro Food Rescue.

The organizers said they plan to have food and other resources for residents affected by the water main break available at LA SED on Thursday.

