Students & fans ready for Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game this weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The big football game between Michigan State and Michigan is just over a day away. Both teams will clash on the field on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams always circle their calendars for this game every year, and the rivalry will be renewed on Saturday night at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

I visited both campuses to talk with fans about their thoughts on this longstanding rivalry.

You can already feel the tension between both fanbases.

“Jo Jo, Adam and Scott, there’s no point in coming here," said Talha Hafeez, a Michigan student. "Your team sucks. You should just stay at MSU please.”

“Aww, the opera ain't over until the fat lady sings baby," said Michigan State student Maria Infante. "No, no, no. Nothing’s in the bag.”

Spartan and Wolverine pride is extremely high across both campuses, and while both teams are 4-3, records don't matter when these two get together.

“It’s a bit of a flip of the coin," said Michigan State student Henry Middleton. "I have no idea. We’ve been doing it…what 4-3? We’ve been doing pretty well this year but we’re not great against some of the bigger teams like Oregon.”

“I mean, I think we haven’t been great the past few weeks," said Michigan student Ammar Ateya. "But, I think we’re gonna figure it out against Michigan State just cause we hate them so much.”

Michigan third-year law student and Rochester Hills resident Ellie Carl says her house is divided this week.

“Definitely for sure," Ellie said. "My dad went to MSU. So, he’ll be coming into town. Then, we’re gonna be having a big like…I’m sure he and I will be getting into a big fight....You know, he doesn’t care as much about football as I do. So, it’s not as big a deal. But, we’re pretty nice to each other about it usually. He’s happy for me when Michigan wins. And, I try to be happy for him when MSU wins.”

“I’m from Italy. I’m from Rome. I still support, you know, Michigan State," said Mauricio.

Mauricio traveled thousands of miles to watch longtime friend and Bridgeport native Maria Infante get married.

“Been living in Rome, Italy for the last 31 years until about two years ago. I moved here to East Lansing," Maria said.

They kept in contact, and all the while, Mauricio became a Spartans football fan.

He had thoughts of going to Saturday's rivalry game.

“(I) wanted to stay longer. But, you know, I mean…gotta go to…gotta go back to San Francisco," he said.

“You’re headed to California. Are you gonna watch the game from California?” I asked.

“Yes, of course. Of course. I will," Mauricio responded.

Now, it's a bus trip to the airport and several flights back to Rome. As for the game, MSU fan Ocean Smith feels the Spartans will prevail.

“I think people like rooting for the underdog," Ocean said. "And, it kind of feels good. And, they are able to win against a bigger opponent.”

Michigan fan Ammar Ateya believes differently.

“Don’t even bother coming to the game cause I mean, it’s not gonna be pretty," Ammar said. "They’re gonna fight hard.”

Ellie predicted the final score will be 21-17, MSU

"I don’t feel like…I’m a little bit let down by, you know, our team this year," Ellie said.

“Well, you know, in Italy, we never do any predictions before the game. So, it’s gonna go great," Mauricio said.

Ticket prices for any remaining seats start at just over $100 and go as high as nearly $1,000. Should be a good game, Michigan is looking to win its third straight game over the Spartans.

Saturday night's game will be the first time since 1928 that both teams enter the contest with at least three losses.

