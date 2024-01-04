Survivor of deadly drunken driving crash shares wisdom; suspect charged

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Christian Peoples, 35, survived a drunken driving crash that killed another man on New Year's Day.

Peoples, a tow truck driver, was working at the time. He said he was simply doing his job, and the Inkster-area resident is now in St. John's Ascension Hospital in Detroit with a broken femur.

He's agreed to speak with 7 Action News in hopes of saving a life.

Around 5:15 a.m., Peoples was in the process of hooking up a customer's vehicle to his tow truck on Hayes Street near Young Street. Detroit police said that's when an alleged drunken driver hit the tow truck.

The tow truck then crashed into Peoples and his customer. Police said the customer died on scene. He's identified as 27-year-old Dylan Bradford of Detroit, according to the Wayne County's Prosecutor's Office.

Peoples told 7 Action News, "Please don't drink and drive. Multiple families are hurt, crushed and it affected more people than anything."

He's suffering both physical and emotional pain.

"I always worry about someone getting too close or someone hitting us," Peoples explained.

Authorities said Peoples followed various precautions including having his hazard lights on.

"I know the trouble I could have got into for towing on a night to where everyone was drinking, but at the end of the day, I got a job to do. I have children that I have to feed. I have bills. So, I'm going to do my job. I love doing my job," he explained.

"I love towing. I love helping people because the people we tow actually need our help," Peoples continued.

Police arrested the alleged drunken driver, 49-year-old De-L Alekshay-Makalo Wesley of Eastpointe. He appeared in court from a hospital bed for his arraignment Wednesday morning.

Wesley told the judge,"I was scared. I heard shooting ..."

The judge and Wesley's attorney quieted him and let him know anything he said can be used against him. His attorney said his client had heard shooting that morning and sped up before the crash.

The prosecutor's office said Wesley's blood alcohol content was .31. That's nearly four times the legal limit, and that particular sample was taken an hour after the crash.

The judge said Wesley reached speeds as high as 63 mph in a 30 mph zone, moments before the crash. She cited the vehicle's 'black box' data.

"Always be cautious. Please don't drink and drive. And a lot of times, it's the people around you that you really have to worry about versus you worrying about yourself. You may be the best driver in the world. It's not always about you. It's about other people on the road, and always watch yourself and just be cautious."

Wesley is due to appear in court again on Jan. 12 for his probable cause hearing.