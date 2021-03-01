Utica police searching for man caught on camera torching garage after robbery

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Utica police say they’re very concerned someone who set a suspicious fire and committed a robbery is still at large. They’re also saying it’s fortunate the homeowner wasn’t hurt.

Caught on surveillance video is the man police believe broke into a detached garage on Hahn Street and stole bags worth of unidentified items. After roughly a couple of hours, police say the thief then took things further.

“We don’t know what exactly he left with because 25 minutes later the garage was found fully engulfed by one of our patrol officers,” said Det. Sgt. Greg Morabito with the Utica Police Department.

Police quickly responded in the early morning hours of Feb. 18 and searched the area, however, they were unable to find the person responsible. The victim, in this case, has declined to talk, saying only that they are hoping an arrest is made soon.

“If he’s willing to break into a garage and set it on fire, what else is he willing to do? Isn’t that enough?” Morabito said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Police are looking into footprints and other evidence left at the scene.

If you have information on this crime, contact Utica police.

