VIDEO: Crews battle massive fire at vacant home in SW Detroit, no injuries reported

SW DETROIT (WXYZ) — Crews are responding to a massive fire at a vacant home on Detroit's southwest side on Thursday morning.

We're told the home was vacant, with no injuries reported at this time,



Crews battle raging house fire in Southwest Detroit

The two-story home is a total loss, with the house collapsing in the flames. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A fire official told us that crews are only battling the fire from the outside of the home due to the sheer size of the fire.

