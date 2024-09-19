Fans react to Detroit Tigers making a historic run for the playoffs

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are making an unprecedented and historic push at the end of the season. After starting August with a record of 55 wins and 63 losses, the Tigers have surged to 80 wins and 73 losses, they're sitting just half a game out of a playoff spot.

Tiger fans are buzzing with excitement.

“We are the hottest team in baseball! I mean, I moved to Detroit for this reason. I feel the energy of the city and the energy of the Tigers,” said Cory Charlupski.

The enthusiasm for this historic run among Tigers fans is contagious as they flock to the ticket counters.

Longtime supporters Tom and Cindy Anderson expressed their surprise at the team's performance: “I’ve been a Tiger fan all my life, but I didn’t expect them to go on this run in August and September.”

Even fans from across the river, like Mr. Reaume from Tecumseh, Ontario, are getting in on the action.

“I love them. I have been a Tiger fan all my life. My mother always said you had to cheer for them whether they won or lost,” he remarked.

Kara Looker added, “We have a bunch of family coming into town. I come from a long line of true-blood Tigers fans and I’m hoping to go to some games next week.”

Tyler Harrigan reflected on the team's turnaround, "It’s incredible. I think there’s a certain energy about the city of Detroit right now.”

Jack Stamp shared his excitement, saying, “I am just excited that there’s some meaningful baseball being played by the Tigers. Our hitting looks like it is coming around.”

Chris Lorente confidently stated, “At this point, they are the hottest team right now in the league. I don’t think there’s a chance they won’t make the playoffs. We either get the wild card or home-field advantage.”

Cory Charlupski reiterated the fans' fervor, declaring, “They’re bringing it back! We are going to make the playoffs. This is an amazing run!”

Lastly, Abby LeFevre expressed her anticipation, saying, “Anything can happen! I am actually going to the game next Friday. Hopefully, we pull off a win and are playoff-bound.”

Where Your Voice Matters