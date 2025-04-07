Mount Clemens businesses optimistic about future with construction at front door

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A multimillion-dollar project is now underway in downtown Mount Clemens, and business owners say despite the temporary inconvenience, they’re excited about what it’ll mean for the future.

“I’m feeling great because it’s been a long time coming,” said Davey Taylor, Co-Owner of Weirdsville Records & Paperback Writer Books.

The $5.6 million project is set to revitalize downtown around Macomb Place and involves eliminating the curb, leveling the street, creating a new sidewalk, and major infrastructure work. The fountain stage was moved and will be relocated.

It’s partially city-funded and partially grant-funded.

“I think people were tired of hearing 'I'm sorry we can't do anything like that in Mount Clemens because we don't have the money,' and so we stopped using that as an excuse, and we went out and found the money. We went out and found the grants. We found partners in our congressmen to say we could use an appropriation, and we were able to get those things. And I think because we were really ready with all the planning and a great idea of how to create this space that people want to come to, we believe it will be a direct impact for economic development in our downtown,” said Mayor Laura Kropp.

The project’s scope encompasses a complete renovation of Macomb Place between North Walnut and Pine Street, all of Cherry Street Mall from the Roskopp Parking Lot to Market Street, and a full reconstruction of the New Street Parking Lot. The intent is to make the downtown area more accessible, traversable and pleasant to spend time in, increasing foot traffic and driving economic development. This includes landscaping, repaving roads, and sewer adjustments.

Kropp says it's a long time coming.

“For so long, we've been the underdog, or we've been the, it's felt like we are the city that just doesn't have the opportunities that other cities have had, because we have this really significant budget issue where 48% of our land is non taxable, and so we haven't had the income, we haven't had the disposable income, you would say, right, like in your house, to be able to do the big projects,” said Kropp.

The project is taking place in front of Diane Kubik’s, Owner of Max & Ollie, front door. She says the area continuing to be walkable is a plus for business.

“So far, so good. People are coming. I think they realize the need, the need to support small and support their community,” said Kubik.

Taylor also says his and his wife’s business is also doing well.

“Our sales haven’t changed much at all for the construction. People are welcoming this as well,” said Taylor. “There’s a little bit of slowdown here and there, but our sales haven’t changed. It’s been great.”

That’s been the goal for the Downtown Development Authority. Throughout the process, they’ve held regular meetings to inform businesses and plan to continue working to support them with pop-up and specialized events.

“We thought we were going to do it last year, so we were well prepared for it to start this spring. And the thought is, we just want to make sure people feel comfortable coming downtown, checking out our progress, getting a coffee from the coffee shop, enjoying a social district drink, maybe just meandering downtown and look and see what we're doing and check on our progress. And we want to make sure that the businesses are open and have good hours that will support the project, as well as their business hours, and it's so important because we need the pedestrian traffic to come downtown,” said Marketing Coordinator Michelle Weiss.

There will be no construction on weekends, and the street should reopen by November during the business owners’ busiest season.

“The infrastructure was crumbling. It was dangerous to walk. We’re really excited that everything will be redone,” said Kubik.

