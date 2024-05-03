Spoof Detroit signs, Michigan Central celebrations & more: Top stories you may have missed this week

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

Here are the buzz-worthy stories from the week of April 29:

'It's awesome.' Parody Detroit-style signs begin showing up across metro Detroit

It felt like for a whole week, all anyone could talk about was the Detroit sign along I-94. It took over social media, and we did several stories about it.

Last weekend, we started noticing spoof Detroit-style signs pop up on social media all over metro Detroit. In more than a dozen communities – from Ray Township to Woodhaven – people created their own signs and posted them on the side of the road.

Our Kimberly Craig took to the streets to talk to people about the signs that have brightened up the days of so many people.

Read the whole story here and watch the video above

10,000 Coney Dogs, 16,000 pizza slices: How iconic Detroit eateries fared during NFL Draft

The idea for this story began when a viewer sent us an email asking how many coney dogs Lafayette sold during the NFL Draft. It turns out...they sold a lot. 10,000 total.

Our Brett Kast stopped by Lafayette on Monday and spoke with the co-owner as business was back to usual. He also stopped by their rival, American Coney Island, and Buddy's Pizza, to see how much they sold during the draft.

Spoiler alert: It was a lot.

Read the whole story here and watch the video above

'It was pretty dead.' Community reacts to Lakeside Mall closing on July 1

The end is near for Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights. It will officially close on July 1, and the developer plans to turn it into a mixed-use retail, office and residential space.

Despite the July 1 closure, the big box anchor stores Macy's and JC Penney are expected to remain open.

How have people responded to the closure? Whitney Burney talked to people who were shopping at the mall.

Read the whole story here and watch the video above

Detroit's North End now has a new option to buy groceries - the Detroit People’s Food Co-op

A highly-anticipated grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday in Detroit's North End, and our Mike Duffy was there to check it out.

The Detroit People's Food Co-Op is owned by the community, for the community. It means the world to people who live nearby and beyond.

“We’re doing a lot of things over here on the North End. And people need to come over here and see what we’re doing,” said Gabrielle Davis.

Read the whole story here and watch the video above.

Michigan sheriff’s deputy bought drugs, used N-word on duty. Then Holly police hired him

Our latest Ross Jones investigation into Conduct Unbecoming tells the story of an Oakland County sheriff's deputy who admitted to buying schedule 2 narcotics while on duty and using racist language while he passed a dark-skinned woman who was walking her dog.

The sheriff's office moved to fire Marohn, reporting to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards that he “resigned in lieu of termination” for “conduct unbecoming."

However, the officer was later hired by Holly police.

Read the full investigation here and watch the video above

Who's that man performing on 10 Mile and Southfield Road?

Who is the performing man at 10 Mile and Southfield Road? If you've ever driven in the area, you've probably seen a man doing drill routines in the crosswalk.

That man is James King and the reason he performs may surprise you. He developed the hobby after seeing other family members turn to dangerous paths in life.

The reason he picks up this wooden gun, is that so he can keep himself and others away from real ones.

Read the whole story here and watch the viceo above

Concert, open houses planned to celebrate debut of Michigan Central renovations

We're just over a month away from the historic grand reopening of Michigan Central Station in Corktown, and we're learning more about the celebration planned.

During a city council meeting this week, officials said there will be a 15,000-person concert in Roosevelt Park on June 6 as the station reopens. There will also be 10 days of tours, and those who live in nearby neighborhoods will get priority.

Read more about the plans for the opening here

