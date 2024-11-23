Thousands celebrate the holidays and Detroit at 21st annual Light up the Season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was a sight to see for all ages as people near and far packed shoulder to shoulder into Campus Martius for Light Up The Season… some experiencing it for the first time.

VIDEO: Detroit tree lit during Light Up The Season

“I've never seen a tree being lit, so it was my first time," said Morgan Meirelles from Rochester. "It was beautiful, I mean the tree is perfect. What more could you ask for?”

“It's bigger than I thought it was going to be," Martin Emery said of the event. "It's almost like New Year's Eve here.”

Emery is from Lake City and drove from Up North, Just like the tree itself, which he and his team at Dutchman Tree Farm supplied from Manton.

"I drive around looking for these things... You drive around, keep your eyes peeled looking for the right height,” explained Emery. "I'm humbled. Again I love the people, this is all for them.”

Sabrina Gross of Detroit said for her the event is tradition, with 2024 marking her 20th year in attendance.

"There’s just such an energy, you don't get that from your TV," said Gross. "You can’t feel it, you can't feel this.”

Outside the tree lighting itself, the night was filled with performances and the lighting of the world's largest red kettle.

"We have people coming in from all around Michigan, so it really just shows our sense of community as Michiganders,” said Emmy Vanderpool from Canton.

Whether it’s a family tradition or a first-time event, Light Up the Season is not just a celebration of the holidays, but also of the city. While the tree shines bright, Detroit shines even brighter.

“To see it rebuilt, for me, I could cry right now," said Gross. "It's everything.”

“Detroit is just a whole new city now," said Autumn Woods of Commerce Twp, who brought her 3-year-old to the event. "It's just fun to have them see the enjoyment of Detroit.”

“Being 48 years old, being from here, just seeing the people, the regeneration of the City it's awesome. I don't have words,” said Ryan Tinkham of Canton. "10 to 15 years ago you wouldn't have seen this. This many people having a good time? It's awesome.”

