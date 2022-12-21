Volunteers step up to shovel snow for senior, those with disabilities in the city of Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It’s time to dust off your shovel, rev up your snowblower, and purchase some salt because winter weather is nearing.

But for some, clearing snow and ice is not a task they can do alone.

"It's hard to get somebody to do something for you. You don't have people like you used to," Detroit Resident Marilyn Greenwood said.

Greenwood has endured 52 winters in her home on Detroit's west side. But at 77 years old, shoveling the snow herself isn’t an option and neither is paying someone several times a month.

“This came out of a need to help the most vulnerable members of our community," Tonie Stovall said.

Tonie is the volunteer coordinator at the Department of Neighborhoods, a city-launched 'Serve Detroit Snow Team' made up of volunteers willing to clear paths for seniors and people with disabilities.

"Right now we've got about 20 but we’re always asking for more. Again this is a city-led volunteer initiative. These individuals have big hearts and just want to serve," Tonie said.

For those looking for a service, there are also mobile apps like Plowz and Mowz that work like uber and allow users to order someone to clear their driveway for around 40 bucks.

But to help people like Ms. Greenwood, the city is hoping the holiday spirit will encourage people to give.

“Maybe add a little extra way to get on Santa's good list, so we're hoping that individuals really just see the value and just want to give back, and we’re seeing that people really have responded," Tonie said.

If you or someone you know needs help from a volunteer, referrals should come through your district manager. If people have questions or want to volunteer they can email Tonie at tonie.stovall@detroitmi.gov.