Watch encore presentations of 'Hidden Bias of Good People' this weekend

(WXYZ) — In case you missed this week's engaging special, "Hidden Bias of Good People," you can catch encore presentations this weekend.

The hourlong special, “Hidden Bias of Good People,” is hosted by Bryant T. Marks, Ph.D., founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. The special is interactive and conversational, with a goal of helping viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry based on our upbringings and environments. Implicit, or unconscious, bias refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside of our conscious awareness and control.

A diversity and implicit bias expert, Marks has provided training to police departments and to executives and professionals in educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and local and federal government agencies, among others.

“Hidden Bias of Good People” will air again on WXYZ-TV Saturday at 5 p.m. and on WMYD Sunday at 1:30 p.m. They will also simulcast at those times on Roku and on your favorite streaming devices.