Westland officer facing serious charges in alleged separate domestic incidents

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westland police officer Sebastian Iavasile was arrested twice on Aug. 22 in Northville and Livonia while off duty. According to court documents, Iavasile is facing serious charges and is now finding himself on the other side of the law.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the first incident involving Iavasile happened in Livonia when he allegedly punched his 24-year-old girlfriend in the nose. He was charged with a misdemeanor, domestic violence, assault, and battery. Bond was set at $3,000 and he will face a judge on Sept. 9.

Later on, the same day at 1:28 a.m., Northville police then responded to an apartment where his girlfriend alleged that Iavasile, her boyfriend, hit and strangled her. Iavasile was then arrested and charged with a felony charge of intent to do great bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic violence.

He was arraigned in the 35th District Court on Aug. 23, and got a $5,000 personal bond. His next court date for that case is Sept. 9.

Sebastian Iavasile joined the department in 2018 as a service aid. In 2019, he became a trainer for the department. He just graduated from the Wayne County Regional Police Academy in May 2021

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik released this statement: